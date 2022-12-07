Jacksonville Nutrition & Fitness joined the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce and was welcomed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Thursday, Dec. 1.
Located at 407 Frankston St./Hwy 175, Jacksonville Nutrition & Fitness offers protein shakes, energy teas and coffee, protein baked goods, as well as exercise and fitness classes. Workout classes are currently available for $7 each, with no contract.
For more information about classes or general information about Jacksonville Nutrition & Fitness, contact the business at 903-721-8111. Jacksonville Nutrition & Fitness can be located on Facebook.
