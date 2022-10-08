National Night Out was celebrated in downtown Jacksonville Tuesday with more than 5,000 people enjoying the festival atmosphere.
While the number met the expectations of Cpl. Amanda Bragg, Community Engagement, that wasn’t her main hope for her regarding the event. Bragg’s main focus was creating a lasting and positive impression and building a rapport, a relationship, between residents and those in the police department.
“I want to hear people talking about it tomorrow and next week and the next week,” she said.
“When they see us out on the street, in a patrol car, working; they come up and say, ‘I can’t wait until the next National Night Out.’ That’s why I do this. That’s what makes it worth it.”
As to how she was capable of expanding the event itself, Bragg gave credit to others.
“The community and the local businesses is what happened. Once they saw what was going on, everybody wanted to be involved. Businesses, all in the local community, reached out to me,” she said.
Bragg made an intentional effort to reach out to the Hispanic population, due to the number of local Hispanic businesses.
“They really wanted to be involved and they stepped up their game and came out here,” she said. “That’s a lot of the new part of this year.”
Another new addition was participation by local churches that put up small carnival type games, such as a bounce house and cornhole games.
Another extension of National Night Out was handled in partnership with the Jacksonville school district. While the Jacksonville High School drum line, cheerleaders, twirlers and Charmers performed during the event, as did the middle school cheerleaders; this new program involved the elementary-aged students.
“That was a huge new thing I did this year,” Bragg said.
She met with JISD Superintendent Brad Stewart and Police Chief Joe Williams about the idea before coordinating the contest.
“I think they probably both thought I was dreaming a little bit too big. But, I asked for a little bit of faith and sure enough, I was able to pull it off and it came through and it came together,” she said.
As a result, 52 bicycles and helmets were given away to coloring contest winners.
Recently opened Starbucks donated a gift basket that was given away in a free drawing, the winner of which was Alicia Perez.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for people to come out, learn to know their policemen,” said Mayor Randy Gorham of the event. “We appreciate them, we really do.”
