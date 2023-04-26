DSC_0227.jpg

Peter Hoheisel poses with the winners of the Poetry Club’s first writing contest, Mary Tindall (right) and Sue Roberts.

 Michelle Dillon/Jacksonville Progress

The Jacksonville Poetry Club hosted its first poetry writing contest Saturday, April 22, in honor of National Poetry Month.

Peter Hoheisel, a former teacher of creative writing at Lon Morris College, facilitated the event.

Despite having only a handful of participants, Hoheisel was satisfied with the event, except for a single disappointment.

“I’d like to get more students,” Hoheisel said. “My ideal student would be fifth and sixth graders.”

Hoheisel, through the use of grants, once taught fourth through 12th grade students in the public schools through a Poets in the Schools program.

“I really like fifth and sixth graders because their vocabulary is exploding, their critical thinking is developing,” he said. “They’re teachable.”

For the contest, participants wrote in free verse, or without a repeated rhythm or rhyme scheme. The first line was given upon which participants were to build their individual poems. Those capable of writing multiple poems within the given time frame were allowed to enter more than one poem.

Winners of the contest were Mary Tindall, first place, and Sue Roberts, second and third place.

Their poems are printed here for our readers’ enjoyment.

A Page of Time by Mary Tindall

It is near the end of April and

the sun is bright after the storm.

The pause of morning tempts

rising ideas to appear in my mind’s eye

like scenes on a movie scene:

a neighbor’s dog lopes across

a nearby field, a bird

on a wire repeats a string of notes

as traffic moves by on Hwy 349

to the business of a new day.

The last archievements and challenges

of April’s 30-day limitation

catches up with those whose tasks

are strained by the grid of 30 numbers.

Time passes on a leaf.

The Tree’s Lament by Sue Roberts

It is near the end of April

and the pine tree whispers it first -

It is ‘earth day.’ A tiny oak

barely past the acorn stage asked -

What does that mean?

It’s a day of reminder that the

earth is precious, our home and

ours to take care of

The adult oak recalls the droughts

when leaves fall because of stress.

Trees need good soil, and water

And good air to thrive.

The willow weeps for what man

has done to the earth, to his environment

to his children’s inheritances.

Perhaps God should make trees the

keepers of the earth. We at least

are aware of its needs.

Elegy for Earth by Sue Roberts

It is near the end of April

And it is Earth Day.

I mourn for our planet

for the earth spoiled by

industrial pollution and the

air not crisp and clear but

hazy with waste from refineries and smokestacks

Not lovely bubbling brooks

but water undrinkable from toxins

spilled into it.

The roadside and even streets

strewn with the cast-off garbage

of humans too careless to do better.

Our earth, our environment,

the inheritance of civilization -

What will it be near the

end of April 2073?

Will there even be an earth?

For those interested in reading more poems from local authors, the club has published a book, Twelve East Texas Poets-An Anthology, which is available on Amazon.

The Poetry Club regularly meets from 10 a.m. until noon the first Saturday of the month at the Jacksonville Public Library. The club is open to anyone interested in sharing or listening to poetry. The next scheduled meeting is May 6.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you