Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms...some strong, especially early. Damaging winds with some storms. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.