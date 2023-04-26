The Jacksonville Poetry Club hosted its first poetry writing contest Saturday, April 22, in honor of National Poetry Month.
Peter Hoheisel, a former teacher of creative writing at Lon Morris College, facilitated the event.
Despite having only a handful of participants, Hoheisel was satisfied with the event, except for a single disappointment.
“I’d like to get more students,” Hoheisel said. “My ideal student would be fifth and sixth graders.”
Hoheisel, through the use of grants, once taught fourth through 12th grade students in the public schools through a Poets in the Schools program.
“I really like fifth and sixth graders because their vocabulary is exploding, their critical thinking is developing,” he said. “They’re teachable.”
For the contest, participants wrote in free verse, or without a repeated rhythm or rhyme scheme. The first line was given upon which participants were to build their individual poems. Those capable of writing multiple poems within the given time frame were allowed to enter more than one poem.
Winners of the contest were Mary Tindall, first place, and Sue Roberts, second and third place.
Their poems are printed here for our readers’ enjoyment.
A Page of Time by Mary Tindall
It is near the end of April and
the sun is bright after the storm.
The pause of morning tempts
rising ideas to appear in my mind’s eye
like scenes on a movie scene:
a neighbor’s dog lopes across
a nearby field, a bird
on a wire repeats a string of notes
as traffic moves by on Hwy 349
to the business of a new day.
The last archievements and challenges
of April’s 30-day limitation
catches up with those whose tasks
are strained by the grid of 30 numbers.
Time passes on a leaf.
The Tree’s Lament by Sue Roberts
It is near the end of April
and the pine tree whispers it first -
It is ‘earth day.’ A tiny oak
barely past the acorn stage asked -
What does that mean?
It’s a day of reminder that the
earth is precious, our home and
ours to take care of
The adult oak recalls the droughts
when leaves fall because of stress.
Trees need good soil, and water
And good air to thrive.
The willow weeps for what man
has done to the earth, to his environment
to his children’s inheritances.
Perhaps God should make trees the
keepers of the earth. We at least
are aware of its needs.
Elegy for Earth by Sue Roberts
It is near the end of April
And it is Earth Day.
I mourn for our planet
for the earth spoiled by
industrial pollution and the
air not crisp and clear but
hazy with waste from refineries and smokestacks
Not lovely bubbling brooks
but water undrinkable from toxins
spilled into it.
The roadside and even streets
strewn with the cast-off garbage
of humans too careless to do better.
Our earth, our environment,
the inheritance of civilization -
What will it be near the
end of April 2073?
Will there even be an earth?
For those interested in reading more poems from local authors, the club has published a book, Twelve East Texas Poets-An Anthology, which is available on Amazon.
The Poetry Club regularly meets from 10 a.m. until noon the first Saturday of the month at the Jacksonville Public Library. The club is open to anyone interested in sharing or listening to poetry. The next scheduled meeting is May 6.
