During a surprise presentation Wednesday, Jacksonville Marine Corps League Commandant Bob Martin presented Police Chief Joe Williams with the Distinguished Citizen Award from the Marine Corps League. Being able to surprise the chief is a rarity, according to Col. Amanda Bragg.
Williams, who had been under the impression he was to give a presentation to the Marine Corps League regarding the upcoming National Night Out, was surprised to see many in attendance who had already heard the speech. Approximately 30 people were present in the Emergency Operations Center of the Public Safety Complex, including the League members, the city manager and police and fire personnel.
Bob Martin, Commandant, Marine Corps League Detachment 1381, presented the award which recognized the chief’s efforts regarding the local National Night Out events.
A portion of the award read:
“Through Chief William’s focus, guidance, and leadership, National Night Out awarded the city of Jacksonville a fifth place award in October 2021 and in October of 2022, they received a second place award for the combined efforts of the police department and the communities of Jacksonville, Texas. Joe Williams is a member of the Jacksonville Detachment 1381 and demonstrated great leadership and initiative while serving as the chief of police.”
The recognition was for the period of February 2020 to the present.
The award was originally presented during the Marine Corps League’s anniversary celebration July 22, but Williams was unable to attend.
Upon receiving the award Aug. 9, Williams said he’d learned about leadership in the non-commissioned officers training academy of the Marines and from members of the Marine Corps League, noting it was his turn to pass on such knowledge to others. He described the recognition as “very humbling.”
Williams served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1984 to 1992 and has been a member of the Marine Corps League Detachment 1381 since 2018.
