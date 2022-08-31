The city of Jacksonville issued a statement Wednesday, Aug. 31, notifying the public that Police Chief Joe Williams was placed on paid leave Monday, Aug. 29.
After the city received an allegation against Williams, unspecified in the statement, and communicated such to him, Williams requested he be placed on paid administrative leave until the conclusion of the investigation.
“The city believes that people are the priory. As such we have procured an outside party to investigate the allegation,” read a portion of the statement. “In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, at this time, we are not able to disclose the details of the ongoing investigation.”
It is believed the investigation should conclude within two or three weeks. During the investigation, Capt. Steven Markasky will handle all necessary and immediate duties of the chief.
Joe Williams has served as chief of police for the city of Jacksonville since January 2020.
