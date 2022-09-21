Jacksonville’s Chief of Police Joe Williams has returned to command of the Jacksonville Police Department following a three-week investigation which deemed the allegations against him “unfounded.”
His Sept. 20 return follows issuance of findings from third-party investigatory firm Fee, Smith & Sharp, LLP.
On Aug. 8, the city received an anonymous complaint against the chief of police that was postmarked Aug. 5. A later copy was also sent to City Attorney Brett Brewer.
The complaint, purportedly submitted on behalf of multiple police department employees, alleged a loss of confidence in the chief’s ability to lead the department, according to a letter from Attorney Darrell Noga, lead investigator.
“The anonymous complaint was also rife with numerous factually-unsupported conclusions, opinion and personal attacks on Chief Williams. As such, this complaint differed rather radically from most complaints, which typically are supported by some sort of factual specificity and evidentiary basis,” Noga wrote.
The legal team at Fee, Smith & Sharp interviewed many witnesses who reached out to the firm, multiple witnesses who did not, as well as Williams, according to the letter.
“In short, we found no substantiation to the complaint allegations from either witnesses or from the documentation at hand,” Noga stated. “In fact, contrary to the anonymous complaint, there appeared from our interviews to be significant and widespread support for Chief Williams from within the Department, even from those witnesses who may have disagreed with the chief as to some management or operational issues.
“Tellingly, those witnesses who may have had differences of opinion with the chief as to certain management issues were also clear in confirming the lack of substance to the allegations directed against Chief Williams.”
The result of the investigation was a finding that the allegations be deemed unfounded.
“We see no reason Chief Williams should not return to work,” Noga stated.
Williams was on paid leave from Aug. 29 to Sept. 19 while the investigation was underway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.