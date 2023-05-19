The Jacksonville Police Department recently hosted a memorial honoring the city’s officers who were killed in the line of duty, as well as others in law enforcement who have died during the past year.
Police Chief Joe Williams and Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson were speakers at the event.
“Peacemaking may be kind, but it is not passive; it demands that we step into conflict. Peacemakers in the Bible would step between two warring parties,” Williams said. “The peacemaker initiates reconciliation when others have wrong them. The peacemaker is quick to repent when they have wronged others. In a world where we have been advised to avoid conflict, peacemaking takes a commitment to move toward it.”
He said officers, throughout a career, will respond to tens of thousands of calls and often the calls involve people on their worst day. He noted sometimes these calls involve scenes that are chaotic, dangerous and horrifying.
“We’re in the theater of combat to protect someone we don’t even know,” Williams said. “And sometimes we don’t survive.
Dickson offered condolences to the families of those killed in the line of duty.
“This is a speech that no law enforcement administrator wants to give and a gathering we all wish did not have to occur,” Dickson said. “These officers told their loved ones goodbye and they left to serve their communities and never returned home.
“Our society is in jeopardy and our brothers and sisters who we represent here today drew a line in the sand between good and evil. We will continue to put our uniforms on in their honor so their sacrifice will not be in vain and so they will never be forgotten.”
Captain Nathan Winship read the names of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, including eight law enforcement officers across the state in the last year and the four Jacksonville officers who have died in service to our community.
The Jacksonville officers were City Marshal William A. Clark, whose end of watch was August 30, 1883; Night Patrolman Harry Floyd Hooke, July 22,1913; Patrolman Roscoe Lee, June 30, 1979 and Patrolman Randy J. Zimmerman, Oct. 2, 1992.
“It’s a life that we don’t understand if we’re not out on the road doing what they do every day. They do it because they love their community and they want to serve,” said Ron Seeton, former military and current Citizens Police Academy volunteer. “It is a grand event that the city of Jacksonville recognizes this week, in dedication to the police, and especially this day. I would just say God bless them all. We love our police force in Jacksonville.”
The memorial was hosted May 17 at the Public Safety Complex.
