The Jacksonville Police Department will host a Citizens Police Academy beginning in February.
The goal of the Citizens Police Academy is to improve the relationship and rapport between the Jacksonville Police and the citizens of Jacksonville and surrounding areas. The program gives citizens the opportunity to express their concerns and ask questions. This two-way communication between police officers and the public has proven to be an effective, successful way to accomplish the goals and objectives of the Jacksonville Police Department.
Participants must be at least 18 years of age, live or work in the Jacksonville area and be able to pass a criminal background check.
The academy will begin Monday, Feb. 27, and will last approximately eight weeks. The class will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday nights at the Jacksonville Police Department training room and will be conducted in the Public Safety Complex located at 911 S. Bolton.
Law enforcement topics covered will be police administration and policy development, patrol tactics, traffic enforcement, and criminal investigations. Many of the topics taught will be "hands on" for those that want to participate. An optional Saturday will also be included when firearms training will be conducted for participants.
After completing the program, participants are encouraged to take their knowledge out into the community and to share with friends and associates how the police department functions. It is hoped that participants will educate others about the Jacksonville Police Department and promote a better understanding of the officers’ duties, capabilities and responsibilities.
Employers interested in sending an employees or a representative should complete an application by visiting jacksonvilletx.org/CPA for a link to the application and return the completed form to the police department. The deadline for applications is Wednesday, Feb. 15.
