The Progress will publish reports from the Jacksonville Police Department in the Saturday edition each week.
All information is provided to the Progress by the police department. These reports are not an admission of guilt for parties involved.
May 21-27
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at Mission Village Apartments, 417 Frankston St. An investigation is ongoing.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at the intersection of Jackson and Cherokee streets. An Overton man was charged.
Aggravated assault was reported at UT Health – Jacksonville, 501 S. Ragsdale St. The suspect is a Palestine woman.
Failure to identify fugitive from justice was reported in the 200 block of Bonita Street. A Rusk man was charged.
Assault was reported in the 500 block of Gillespie Avenue. A Troup man was arrested.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at the Jacksonville Athletic Complex, 1925 Byrd Rd. A Jacksonville man who was arrested also was charged with two counts of possession of marijuana.
Assault and theft were reported at 907 Burleson St. The suspect is a Jacksonville man.
A domestic problem was reported in the 500 block of Hazel Street. An investigation is ongoing.
The salt was reported in the 700 block of Elm Street. According to police reports, the case was referred to a prosecutor.
Assault was reported in the 800 block of El Paso Street. A woman, residence unknown, was arrested on warrants.
Harassment, possession of a weapon, obstructing police and possession of marijuana were reported in the 900 block of Burleson Street. A Jacksonville man was charged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.