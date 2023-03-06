Jacksonville police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery suspect, who was recorded on video during a 5 a.m. robbery on Saturday, March 4.
The incident took place at the Jake’s Food Store, located at 2020 E. Rusk St./US 79. The unknown suspect assaulted the clerk during the robbery. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing in an unknown direction.
The Jacksonville Police Department has released the photos available and request anyone who can identify the suspect to contact Detective Compton at 903-339-3339 or 903-586-2549. Callers may remain anonymous if they choose.
