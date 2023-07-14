The Jacksonville Public Library has been awarded a $3,000 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. Jacksonville is one of 25 communities in Texas that has been awarded a grant for 2023 summer reading programs.
The DGLF grant provides funding for the creation or expansion of summer reading programs that serve pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade new readers, below grade level readers and those with learning disabilities.
The Jacksonville library’s summer reading program began June 12 and will end Wednesday, July 19. The theme of the 2023 program is "All Together Now." The library has used the grant for additional books, instructional material, technology and staff support.
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation helps individuals of all ages pursue their educational goals and achieve their dreams by investing in literacy programs that help students learn to read, prepare for the high school equivalency or learn English. The program serves schools and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General.
For more information about the Jacksonville Public Library Summer Reading Program or to enroll a child, call 903-586-7664 or send an email to library@jacksonvilletx.org.
For information on other library services or events, visit jacksonvilletx.org/417/Jacksonville-Public-Library or find Jacksonville Public Library on Facebook.
