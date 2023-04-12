In recognition of National Poetry Month, the Jacksonville Public Library will sponsor a poetry writing contest at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22.
Peter Hoheisel, who taught creative writing at Lon Morris College, will give the instructions for the writing lesson.
“While everyone is welcome, both students and adults, I especially encourage people who have never written a poem to give it a try,” he said. “Someone who has never written a poem, and has no idea about how to go about it, is the ideal student, because he or she has no presuppositions, and will be given specific suggestions on what to do.”
Although students are welcome, there will be no separate category for youth. Fifth grade and older would be appropriate for this contest, according to Hoheisel.
“We will write poems on the spot, and the library staff will be the judges for the contest,” he said. “There will be three winners, first, second, and third place, who will then share their work with the audience.”
The library is offering a coupon, not to exceed $50 retail, for a free book of choice to winners.
“With regard to the contest, participants need bring nothing, except perhaps a favorite pen or pencil,” Library Director Trina Stidham said. “No registration is required. Simply show up at 10:00 a.m. on April 22nd. We are excited to sponsor this and know it will be an interesting morning.”
Hoheisel is coordinator for the Poetry Club, which meets at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month
at the library, located at 525 E. Commerce. The group shares poems, and welcomes new people, even if they attend simply to listen.
For additional information about the Poetry Club or the poetry contest, call the library at 903-586-7664.
