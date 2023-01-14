The Jacksonville city council recognized community members who served on committees to benefit the city during 2022. Members of both the Sesquicentennial and Charter Review committee members were presented certificates of appreciation for their service.
Mayor Randy Gorham presented the certificates to members of the Sesquicentennial Committee, which included Deborah Burkett, Cassie Devillier, Charlie Esco, Johnnie Helm, Sam Hopkins, Kathleen Stanfill, and Tracey Wallace.
Gorham and Hopkins then unveiled a statue of a boy pedaling a tricycle with a girl riding on back. The statue honors all the children who participated in the downtown celebration and the packing and burial of the time capsule. It will be placed in Hazel Tilton Park to mark the site of the time capsule, along with an inscribed marker.
Members of the Charter Review Committee were also presented certificates by the mayor. The committee consisted of Charlvin Doty, Robert Haberle, Latitia Horace, Helen Keller, John Mark Lester, Matt Montgomery, Ofelia Penn, Haley Peoples, Dwight Phifer and Anthony Williams.
The committee reviewed the city charter and recommended amendments, 22 of which were voted on by residents during the May 2022 General Election.
Shane Pace, President of the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation, presented the Business of the Month award to Mary Beth Wade, owner of Chick-Fil-A.
“What I’ve learned about Mary Beth is that she is extremely dedicated to her people and she is dedicated to growing them and helping them become future leaders, not only here in Jacksonville, but wherever they travel in this world,” Pace said. “She has a heart for service. I’ve seen that and you see that in all the things that they do for our community.”
Wade’s husband, Tyler Wade, and two employees, Tona Lewis and Felicia Sturns, were also in attendance for the presentation.
The council conducted two hearings regarding special use permits. The first to allow a bed and breakfast at 540 El Paso, the location of Hotel Ritual.
“An SUP was first issued for 540 El Paso Street for a bed and breakfast in May 14, 2019. Unfortunately, the property suffered a structure fire on June 12 of 2022. Per our current ordinances, and how they’re worded, a property or a structure damaged by more than 50% triggers automatic vacation of any SUPs that may be on the property.”
As the SUP was vacated or expired due to the fire, a new SUP was required.
“I just really appreciate the support,” said Hotel Ritual owner Whitney Graham. “We’re really excited about the future for this hotel.”
The second SUP, sought by East Texas Sheltering Arms Coalition, was for an electronic message board at 701 S. Main, at the corner of Thompson Lane.
“As we fine-tune and learn more about the future of these style of signs being utilized, we can craft better regulations. As, per now, we’re considering them on a case by case basis.”
Both SUP requests were authorized by council.
A single item, to extend the 380 contract with Lu-Ve for an additional two years, was voted on out of executive session and approved.
Additional items authorized by council included:
• A re-plat of Lots 7 and 8 in Lake Springs Subdivision
• The purchase of an ambulance in place of the previously budgeted remount of an existing chassis
• A contract with GLS Architects for design services for Phase 1 at the event center, located at the golf course
• Awarding an engineering services contract to Stokes and Associates for project-related services for sanitary sewer projects
• The reappointment of Frank Dobrovolny as municipal court judge
• A new tourism restroom trailer policy, updating rental fees
The consent agenda was also approved, which consisted of previous meeting minutes, acceptance of a donation of the publishing rights to the sesquicentennial book offered by Sam Hopkins; and declaring a list of items from public and community services as surplus and placing those items on auction.
Regular city council meetings are conducted at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at City Hall, 315 S. Ragsdale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.