In honor of the city’s sesquicentennial, Shane Pace, Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation President, recognized businesses and organizations that have been in existence in Jacksonville for 50 years or more.
Shane Pace, JEDCO President, noted many historical changes over the last 50 years, then praised the businesses for their longevity.
“I think it’s a testament to each of you that are here this evening, that have been operating for that long, that you have been able to navigate through those ups and downs,” he said. “Did you know that only 20%, or one in five businesses make it to 20 years? The fact that the businesses that we are going to recognize have made it to 50, is a true testament to their willingness to persevere and move forward.”
The recognition, given during the Oct. 11 city council meeting, included the bestowing of a plaque stating, “Sesquicentennial Recognition: In observance of Jacksonville’s 150 year history, this business is recognized for 50 years of continuous operation.”
A total of 33 businesses were recognized, with many having representation present during the event.
These included Austin Bank, Berry’s Tin Shop, Bill McRae Ford, BMA Seminary, Boren-Conner Funeral Home, Dairy Queen-E. Rusk, Dairy Queen-S. Jackson, Gaskin’s Garage, Glass Oil, Jacksonville Chamber, Jacksonville College, Jacksonville Health Care Center, Jacksonville Progress, Leonard’s Pest Control, Merle Norman, Miles Barber Shop, NBF Finance and Furniture, Oncor, Prosperity Bank, Sadler’s Marine, Sides Barber Shop, Trimble & Company, and Twin Oaks.
Other businesses recognized, but without representatives present, included Bacon Chevrolet Community Funeral Home; Dairy Queen, East Rusk Street; Heath & Heath Hardware; Highland Lanes Bowling Alley; Jacksonville Transmission; M & H Crate; Mercy-McGowan Funeral Home; Sonic and Texas Basket Company.
Of those recognized, Pace made special note of four which had been in operation for more than a century. These were:
• Boren-Conner Funeral Home, 127 years
• Austin Bank, 121 years
• Jacksonville Daily Progress, 112 years
• Texas Basket Factory, 103 years
Other special recognition included a proclamation recognizing the 100th anniversary of Zion Hill Baptist Church.
“Zion Hill Baptist Church observes this exceptional time with their congregation, recognizing their support, commitment and prayers for the church, as it has ministered to this community for over 100 years,” read a portion of the proclamation.
Willie Bryant, Jr., pastor, accepted the proclamation on behalf of the church.
Connie Schaefer, of TXU Energy, presented a check to the city in the amount of $25,500, made possible through the company’s Greenback Rebate Program.
During the community participation portion of the meeting, Michelle Williams spoke on behalf of Neighbors Helping Neighbors.
“We are in the Lincoln Park community this year, but we plan to expand,” she said. “What we’re going to be doing is fixing porches, doing yardwork, painting houses, and we have three houses that we’re going to do. They’re all older people.”
She noted a small breakfast and lunch would be provided, followed at the end of the day by an evening meal provided by the Fred Douglass Alumni Association.
The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 29, and additional information can be found on the Neighbors Helping Neighbors – Jacksonville, Texas Facebook page.
The council conducted four public hearings, three related to zone change requests and one for a special use permit. Each of the requests were approved.
The first zone change was for property at 201 and 205 E. Commerce Street. This property is known to many as the former Circle 10 building. The request to change zoning from H-Central Business to PD-Planned Development was approved. The new zoning will allow for mixed use, including living quarters. The intention for the building is to use the lower floor for business and the second story for short-term rentals.
The second request was for a change from K-Industrial to A-Single Family for property on the south end of Garner Lane.
The final zone change request was for property at Lake Park Lane. The property currently has a mobile home, but the property owner desires to build a single family home and requested the appropriate zoning change to be allowed to do so.
A request was also made for a special use permit at 926 W. Rusk, to allow a residence in a business.
Council also considered and approved a new contract with Republic Services, combining the existing residential and commercial contracts. The new contract will include a transition from the current 65-gallon carts to 95-gallon for residences, to be delivered to service area homes prior to Jan. 1, 2023.
The council also authorized a resolution denying an Oncor rate increase as well as the consent agenda.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.
