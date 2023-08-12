The city honored three men, each retiring after multiple years of public service, Tuesday, Aug. 8.
Mayor Randy Gorham recognized Claude Armstrong for the 46 years he served on the planning and zoning commission, including 27 as chairman. Gorham presented a plaque on behalf of the city to Armstrong in gratitude for his time on the commission.
Hubert Robertson, having been recognized at the previous council meeting for his 20 years of service as District 1 councilman, received an additional honor. Gorham presented a Senate resolution commending Robinson for his years of civic leadership. The document was signed by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, as president of the senate, and Sen. Robert Nichols.
Keith Fortner, retired fire chief, was recognized by the mayor, the fire department and the police department.
On behalf of the city, Gorham presented Fortner with a plaque in appreciation of his 20-plus years of service, nine of which were served as fire chief. Alicia Whetsell, EMS Coordinator, noting Fortner had very few photos of himself, presented him with his official portrait on behalf of the fire department. A copy of the portrait will hang on a wall at the Public Safety Complex. Although it had not yet arrived, Whetsell said Fortner will also be given a duty ax. Police Chief Joe Williams presented a congratulatory plaque with photos of the fire and police badges and “Partners in Service” inscribed across the top.
“The department heads that work for the city, we’re the fortunate ones that always receive the accolades for any great doings in the city,” Fortner said. “But the truth is that it comes on the efforts and the backs of all the members of the department. We just receive the accolades. It’s been an honor and a privilege to work alongside the members of this fire department.”
In a presentation on behalf of the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation, President Shane Pace recognized Madix as Employer of the Month.
“Madix is a local manufacturing company here in Jacksonville,” Pace said. “They actually have a large facility in Terrell and they acquired what was formerly Panel Processing, here in Jacksonville, in December 2021.”
Pace noted that Madix had expressed it was able to retain the workforce, a point Pace found important for Jacksonville and its residents.
Police Chief Joe Williams addressed the YouTube video posted July 27 showing an interaction between JPD officers and a male after the officers were dispatched to investigate suspicious activity.
Williams said the incident occurred about 7:45 p.m. May 26 at the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Operation Center, located on Larissa St., although he was only recently made aware of the video.
“Upon seeing the video posted on YouTube, I was concerned about some of the comments made by our officers, mostly around what could be considered rude and unprofessional commentary,” he said. “I was also concerned about their interpretation of public versus private property, which seemed to be the center core of the issue at that stop.”
Williams said he has obtained training curriculum specifically dealing with the types of encounters shown on the video.
“In my discussion with [City Manager] Mr. Hubbard, we decided that all city employees should sit through the training, and that training began immediately,” he said.
An investigation had not yet concluded at the time of the council meeting.
The council approved the request for a special use permit to allow a wireless cell tower to be located at 115 N. Quevado St., with the stipulation the proposed monopole be utilized. Information presented during the meeting indicated the new tower would provide better data and gap coverage, as well as better in-building coverage.
A date for public hearings on the proposed tax rate of 0.63799 and the proposed 2023-2024 city budget was set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12. The proposed tax rate is 6.27% less than the current tax rate of 0.68065.
Other items approved by council included:
• the quarterly financial report,
• the 2023-2024 JEDCO budget,
• the purchase of 50 fire hydrants,
• the purchase of a package lift station to replace the current Tremont lift station,
• the engagement of Etex as the internet provider at the civic center and Buckner Park,
• an ordinance that prohibits the blocking of boat ramps and parking near boat ramps on Lake Jacksonville,
• the replat request for Lots 4 and 5 of Block A, South Shore Subdivision,
• and revision to the personnel policy regarding certification pay.
The consent agenda, which was also approved, included minutes of previous meetings, the 2023-2024 Cherokee County Appraisal District budget, the appointment of Ellla Whitaker and Sheila Johnson to the housing authority board and a street closure Monday, Oct. 31, for Trunk or Treat.
One item, approving a contract for the civic center remodel, was postponed until a later meeting.
The Jacksonville city council meets regularly at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month.
