The Public Safety Complex, which houses both the police and fire departments for the city of Jacksonville, officially opened in 2022. The complex replaced both the city’s former police station and central fire station.
The former police headquarters is now being leased to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office as an operational center. The former fire station was demolished July 15.
It is unknown why the fire station was located in Hazel Tilton Park, also known as City Park, according to the city. Prior to the station’s construction in 1964, there was a bandstand in the same location, which will now be reintegrated into the park. The magnolia tree and star tower will remain.
“With the construction of a new station on Bolton, the city council along with city administration saw fit to return the park to it’s original use when it was donated as the city founding site in 1872, as noted in the Texas State Historical plaque placed in the park last year,” reads a statement from the city.
When demolition of the station was announced via Facebook, many commented on their memories of the park before the station was built. One questioned whether Chief Huttash, for whom the station was named, would continue to be honored in some way. The city responded that options were being explored, but no decision has been made since that posting.
Envisioning the park as a central gathering place for parties, festivals, farmer’s markets, holiday celebrations, concerts and other performances; city leaders are planning to construct an amphitheater and bathroom. Although the stage and bathroom facilities are in the design phase, there is no timeline for construction at this date.
Playground equipment for the park is also under consideration.
The ideas for the park were proposed by city staff and taken under advisement by the city council and the museum board. The new facilities and possible playground equipment would join the Vanishing Texana Museum, the war memorial and the historical plaque as features of the park, situated between S. Main and S. Bolton Streets on the east and west, respectively; and between E. Rusk Street/US 79 and Larissa Street on the north and south, respectively.
For a visual rendering of the proposed additions to the park, visit the City of Jacksonville, Texas – Government Facebook page and view the City Council Minute posted June 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.