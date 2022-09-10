The children of Uvalde returned to campuses to begin a new school year Sept. 6, just a few months after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary. Students and staff in school districts across Texas, including Jacksonville, wore maroon Tuesday to show visible support for those returning to school in Uvalde.
At least one employee at the Jacksonville Independent School District can more than sympathize with the people of Uvalde, as Margarita Rodriguez has family who lives there, including three school-age children who attended Robb Elementary.
Rodriguez wore a maroon shirt with the outline of Texas in white and the words “Uvalde Strong” Tuesday as she recounted the events of last May and how she and her family feel about the children returning to school.
“My aunt’s grandbabies, two of them, were there and then one of my cousin’s grandbabies was there also,” she said.
A mother of three girls herself, Rodriguez said she’d received a text from her oldest daughter during her lunch break on May 24, asking if she’d heard the news. When she replied, “About what?” she was instructed to look on Facebook. It was then she discovered what was being reported about the shooting at Robb Elementary.
With relatives attending Uvalde schools and an aunt that lives very close to one of the campuses, but not remembering which one, Rodriguez was understandably concerned.
“I started texting all my cousins and trying to call people that I knew there,” she said. “I wasn’t getting a quick response.”
She later found out the lack of any immediate responses was due to the family members she was reaching out to were looking for the children, trying to determine where they were.
“There’s a civic center where they had taken them. There was so many and they were checking everyone, and I guess making sure everyone was getting the right child,” Rodriguez said. “They said it was probably about 8 p.m. when they were able to get their child in their arms that day.”
Although she noted the information came from her aunt, who was not present at the school, Rodriquez told of one of the children who was at Robb Elementary that fateful day. The child was outside with her class when the teacher apparently overheard what was happening. She gathered the children in line and walked them off campus to a safe place where she could call for help, according to Rodriguez’ aunt.
Having received messages stating the children were home or at least had been located, Rodriguez recalled the unease she still felt.
“I still remember that day. It relieved me to a certain extent, but not knowing if there was anything else that was going to happen. I guess when one thing happens at one school, you wonder is there anything else behind it, who is it going to effect,” she said. “But it was a relief to know that the ones I was messaging had notification or had their children.”
Rodriguez returned to Uvalde during Labor Day weekend for the annual Palomino Festival, which had just returned off a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
She said there was a humongous “Uvalde Strong” flag at a dealership as you get to Uvalde.
“When you get to what’s their downtown, there’s a small plaza with a fountain and there are memorial crosses there,” Rodriquez said. “Around that area there’s a lot of little shops, little antique stores, candy stores, little boutiques, but on the side of the buildings, between the alleys, the ones that have the space have murals.”
She said the murals picture each child with a smile, describing the murals as both heartwarming and heartbreaking.
At the festival, there was a moment of silence for the lives lost during the tragedy. According to Rodriguez, the festival, which usually donates towards the Southwest Texas Junior College in Uvalde for student scholarships, gave $25,000 to the families.
Rodriguez also visited the Robb Elementary campus while in Uvalde. She noted that many different schools had left a T-shirt or banner with messages indicating their support. She said if she’d realized what others had done, she probably would have taken a shirt as well.
The few months since the shooting don’t seem to be enough for certain family members to have recovered.
“My aunt mentioned her grandbaby, her youngest child’s baby and that’s his only child, they’d been somewhere where he heard the sirens. An emergency was going on, and it shook him to the point that he was wondering what was going on and if there was a shooting,” Rodriguez said.
She said her adult relatives didn’t want to send the children back to school because of what happened.
“It was a hard feeling,” she said. “They knew they had to go back, but they also knew the feeling they had when all that had happened.”
Rodriguez said that, as a parent, she didn’t know how she would feel having her child going back to school after that.
“All in all my family were scared about their children going back to school,” she said.
