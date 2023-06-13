Celebrations have been planned in Jacksonville and Rusk in recognition of Juneteenth. Both events are slated for Saturday, June 17.
Now a federal holiday, Juneteenth commemorates the date – June 19, 1865 – when union troops arrived in Galveston Bay declaring enslaved people free, with the might to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation that was signed Jan. 1, 1863.
In Jacksonville, the all-day celebration begins at 10 a.m. with the annual parade. Anyone wishing to enter a car, truck, van, float, ATV, motorcycle or horse is welcome to participate. Line up begins at 9 a.m. at 610 Martin Luther King Blvd. at the old Elberta School. There is no fee to participate.
The parade route will wind through the neighborhood, ending at Lincoln Park.
The community is invited to join the continued celebration at Lincoln Park. There will be a car show, free food and inspirational speakers, including the city mayor. Fun for the family will include organized games, bounce house, water slide and basketball shootout.
Sponsors for the event include Fred Douglass Alumni Class of 1967, the 747 and 110 Riding Clubs, Jacksonville Community Cares, Kim Rodgers, Jackson Village and the Fred Douglass Community Development Corporation.
For additional information, contact Devin Black at 903-508-9481; Michall Williams, 903-393-4288; or Marsha Robertson, 903-721-0810.
The Cherokee Brotherhood Club has organized the Juneteenth observance in Rusk, which also begins with a parade. Vans, floats, personal or business cars, trucks, motorcycles, four-wheelers, horse, lawn tractors, bicycles and marchers are all welcome. Parade entries may be decorated and display posters with messages. Line up for the parade begins at 10:30 a.m. behind Austin Bank, 216 S. Main. The parade will begin at 11 a.m.
After the parade, a program will be presented at Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church, 138 Reeder Street, with a celebration in I.C. Conley Park to follow. Speakers for the program include Dr. Rodney Atkins, minister and author, and business woman Nicole Mitchell.
For more information, contact Oliver Sturns, 903-721-1241, or Walter Session, 903-721-3112.
