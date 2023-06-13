Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.