The sidewalk project in downtown Jacksonville is nearing completion. Shane Pace, president of the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation, said he’s received assurances from the contractor that the work will be finished prior to Jacksonville’s sesquicentennial celebration slated for Saturday, Oct. 22.
The Texas Community Block Grant, funding the greater portion of the project, was awarded in 2020. After engineering work, a public meeting to explain the project and bidding out the project; work began on March 28 of this year.
Knowing the work would necessarily inconvenience the businesses along the work corridors, JEDCO endeavored to lesson those inconveniences.
“One thing we tried to do was to make sure they maintained access to their building no matter what that meant,” Pace said. “Communication, on a daily basis, was something that I really focused on.”
Pace described his position on this project as a liaison, communicating with both contractors and business owners and helping to find solutions to any business complaints or concerns.
“When construction starts, things change on a daily basis, and so it was important that I spend time down there with the contractor every morning and then communicate the daily activities to the business owners,” he said.
Jason Wofford, owner and manager of NBF Finance & Furniture, confirmed Pace’s efforts.
“They’ve stopped in numerous times to check on us,” Wofford said, who believes the project was necessary.
“Some of the sidewalks were really in bad shape. Luckily right in front of our store we were okay,” Wofford said. “I think it’s going to be great, revitalize these old towns, old downtowns,” Woffard said.
The owners of Neighbors Coffee, located at 223 S. Main, will be glad to see the project completed, according to co-owner Ben Casey. Despite the interruption to business, Casey said they were grateful to JEDCO for taking on the project, as it will make downtown feel good and look good.
Neighbors Coffee had no ADA compliant access prior to the new sidewalks, but new stairs and a new ramp were part of the project.
“It’s a lot safer, better, now that it’s done,” Casey said.
Celeste Berry of Rustic Roots Beauty Salon, located at 213 S. Main, said the new sidewalk in front of her salon were phenomenal, now that it’s been completed. She described the new walkway as looking great and providing more accessibility for her clients and customers.
Neighboring business owner S.D. Miles also thought the sidewalks looked good and confirmed JEDCO had been wonderful throughout the construction process. He was, however, the only individual interviewed that thought the project should not have been undertaken. His was concerned about the funding for the project, saying he didn’t want his family to be burdened with taxes.
Once complete, the new sidewalks will feature brick-stamped concrete along the street level, decorative light posts and cable railings wherever there are grade separations. Six new irrigated tree wells have been included.
The bump outs, at the intersection of Commerce and Main, will create a shorter distance for pedestrians to cross. These, too, will have the brick-stamped pattern, as will the crosswalks connecting all four corners of the intersection.
“I think it’s great for downtown. I think the businesses are now going to have greater access. It’s going to beautify our downtown,” Pace said. “It will allow our infrastructure to rise to the level of the investment that the private individuals, business owners, have been investing.”
