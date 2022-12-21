The National Night Out event organized by the Jacksonville Police Department this past October placed second in the National Night Out 2022 event competition. The JPD credits the award-winning event to a team of volunteers, tremendous support from local businesses and an overwhelming attendance from citizens.
Each year neighborhoods throughout our nation participate in National Night Out. This event is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for anticrime efforts and to strengthen police-community partnerships.
A few years ago, Jacksonville police decided to change the local National Night Out event, centralized it and creating a safe place downtown for the community to come together as one. In 2021, the local event placed fifth in the nation.
This past October, Jacksonville joined over 38 million neighbors across 16,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide. The Jacksonville Police Department competes in Category #5 with other cities throughout our nation with a population of 5,000 – 14,999. This is the largest and by far the most competitive. Category #5 had approximately 97 other entries from cities of similar in size to Jacksonville.
The police department expressed gratitude to the city of Jacksonville, local law enforcement agencies, area businesses and particularly the citizens stating, “It is our partnership with you that creates neighborhood unity and increased trust with your police department.”
