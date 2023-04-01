The Jacksonville school board approved a resolution that allows a one-time retention stipend for employees, using ESSER III funds.
“We’d like to do this in April for our staff. It will be for all benefits eligible employees that return for the 23-24 school year in the amount of $1,000,” Superintendent Brad Stewart said. “In order to ensure a district benefit out of this commitment of funds, the district retains the right to deduct the stipend amount from employees that do not return for the 23-24 school year by withholding the $1,000 from their final paycheck.”
Approval of the resolution included authorization for the superintendent to adjust the 2022-2023 compensation plan to utilize the funds for the stipend.
The board approved the expenditure of $454,107 for the purchase of district vehicles. The purchase was made possible due to anticipated revenue from property taxes exceeding projections set during the budget process. The purchase included two buses, two Chevy Suburbans, a truck for the maintenance department and a replacement tractor.
The district’s total revenue amendment of $1.7 million accounts for $1 million that exceeded the anticipated property tax and $700,000 in interest income, due to the increase in interest rates since the annual budget was adopted.
“There was no way to know just how fast it was going to go up,” said Chief Financial Officer Luke Ocker. “It’s actually a good things for us, frees up some money, so we can make the purchases Troy [Parker] was just talking about. We had some major needs in the transportation department and this freed up some one-time dollars for us to make those purchases.”
Approximately $355,500 was spent on child nutrition, with upgraded kitchen equipment and point of sale system, as well as uniforms for staff.
Trustees adopted an order to cancel the May 6 school board election due to there being no contested race. The board also certified the unopposed candidates as elected. These were Jill Penn, Place 3; and Dean Dublin, Place 4.
Also approveded by trustees were:
• The appointment of Superintendent Brad Stewart as the district representative to the Region VII Advisory Committee for 2023-2024
• A memorandum of understanding of the 2023-224 dual credit program and college preparatory mathematics and English language arts courses with Tyler Junior College
• A resolution against vouchers, education savings accounts, taxpayer savings grants and other mechanisms that would reduce public education funding
• The consent agenda, consisting of previous meeting minutes, financial reports and work order reports.
East Side Elementary was announced as this year’s UIL competition winner. Fred Douglass took second in the academic competition and West Side was given a growth award for an increase of 120 points over last year’s performance.
Nichols Intermediate was named the monthly campus attendance winner, followed by Fred Douglass and West Side.
The board of trustees regularly meet at 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of the month at the JISD Administration Building, 800 College Ave.
