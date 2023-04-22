The Jacksonville Independent School District’s board of trustees recognized several groups at the Monday, April 17, meeting.
As the school year draws to a close, the board recognized retiring employees. Combined, these staff members had a combined total of 249 years experience in education, 182 with the district.
Those retiring included:
• Jennifer Anderson, high school teacher, 28 years total, 10 in JISD
• Deena Brand, athletic secretary, 34 years total, all in JISD
• Cynthia Ellis, Nichols Intermediate teacher, 29 years total, 23 in JISD
• Martha Juarez, Nichols Intermediate secretary, 25 years total, all in JISD
• Robert Neal, transportation department, 22 years total, all in JISD
• Traci Sanders, East Side teacher, 27 years total, six in JISD
• Jan Schmitt, East Side instructional aide, 17 years total, all in JISD
• Holly Searcy, Nichols Intermediate principal, 27 years total, 17 in JISD
• Jesse Stuart, transportation department, 12 years total, all in JISD
• Alicia Tennison, West Side principal, 28 years in education, 16 in JISD
Student groups were also recognized by the school board, including the boys and girls high school soccer teams, and UIL winners from the high school, middle school and Nichols Intermediate.
“Lest anybody in this room forgets, we are here for academics. That’s what school’s exist for. All the other things that are very valuable and important to children’s lives and make them well-rounded and whole people are crucial. First and foremost, we are here to learn and that involves academics,” said Jacksonville High School Principal Ben Peacock. “I cannot recall a time in my entire career I’ve been more proud of a group of kids and a group of grown-ups that I am the students and grown ups before you tonight because they exemplify what school is for.”
Peacock reported the Jacksonville High School team won the District UIL Academic Championship for the first time in 22 years.
District trustees approved Linzee Campbell as the new West Side Elementary principal. Campbell currently serves as the campus’ assistant principal and will succeed Alicia Tennison who is retiring.
The school board also approved:
• The 2023-2024 administrator and teacher contracts
• Certifying the district will use the 2023-02024 instructional allotment to satisfy 100% of Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills curriculum
• Extending the current depository contract with Austin Bank for the 2023-2025 biennium
• The consent agenda, consisting of previous meeting minutes, financial reports and the average daily attendance report
The JISD school board meets regularly at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of the month at the Administration Building, 800 College Ave.
