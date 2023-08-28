Trustees of the Jacksonville Independent School District will conduct a public hearing regarding the proposed 2023-2024 budget and tax rate at a meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29. The meeting will be held at the JISD Administration Building, 800 College Avenue.
The proposed 2023-2024 overall budget of $62,317,384 consists of three main funds: General Fund, $52,570,149; Debt Service, $6,096,789; and Child Nutrition, $3,650,446.
Certified property values for 2023 are $2,058,308,492, an increase of $308,340,129 over the 2022 values, even taking into account the $40,000 homestead exemptions. There is, however, a proposed Texas Constitutional amendment on the November ballot that would raise the homestead exemption to $100,000.
Revenue for the general fund is generated from local revenues, state revenues and federal revenues. Local revenues, projected at $12,658528, include property taxes, earned interest and athletics. State revenues have been calculated at $28,413,621, with an expected $1,500,000 from federal reimbursement through the School Health and Related Services program.
The proposed budget includes an expenditure of $1,800 per teacher raise, as well as a 3% mid-point raise for all others, accounting for $27,700,189 in salaries. Benefits for employees equal $6,789,096, bringing total compensations to $44,489,285, or 85% of the budget.
The proposed tax rate is $1.0652 per $100 valuation, which includes $0.6692 for maintenance and operations and $0.3950 for interest and sinking. The total proposed rate is $0.1854 less than the current rate of $1.2496 per $100 valuation.
Other items to be considered at the meeting include,
• the 2023-2024 Texas Teacher Evaluation and Support System appraisers and calendar,
• the 2023-2024 compensation plan,
• a resolution confirming the JISD business operations manual,
• the district’s professional development plan,
• the 2023-2024 JISD Student Code of Conduct, and
• and the consent agenda.
The agenda can be viewed on the district’s website, jisd.org, by choosing the following links: About Us, JISD Board of Trustees and Agendas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.