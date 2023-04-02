Each year, an anonymous committee reviews all campus Teachers of the Year and selects a Secondary and Elementary district winner. The two selected to represent Jacksonville Independent School District at the Region 7 Teacher of the Year competition in June are Grant Haney, Secondary Teacher of the Year, and Ana Luna, Elementary Teacher of the Year.
These district winners will receive $500 from the Jacksonville Education Foundation and an additional $500 from JISD.
To award these and other Teacher and Employee of the Year awards, JISD and Jacksonville Education Foundation board members loaded onto a bus and surprised winners on campuses across the district Friday, March 24.
In addition to the district Teachers of the Year, each campus selects a Teacher of the Year. These individuals have been nominated and selected by co-workers and will receive $50 from JEF.
The 2023 Teachers of the Year, by campus, are:
• East Side Elementary – Martha Toledo, a pre-kindergarten Headstart bilingual teacher, who has 26 years experience in education, 25 with JISD.
• Fred Douglass Elementary – Ana Elizondo Trevino, a kindergarten dual language teacher who has spent her six-year teaching career with JISD
• Joe Wright Elementary – Ana Luna, a second-grade bilingual teacher, who has spent the last six years of her 20-year career with JISD
• West Side Elementary – Lauren Carter, a third- and fourth-grade bilingual teacher who has been with JISD for the last five years of her 13-year teaching career.
• Nichols Intermediate – Lee Riden, a fifth-grade science teacher with 15 years experience in education, the last 11 of which have been with JISD
• Jacksonville Middle School – Samantha Krause, who is in her fifth year of teaching English Language Arts at JMS and has nine years experience in education
• Compass/Empowerment Academy – Heather Avera, a math teacher who has spent the last 13, of her 25 years in education, at JISD
• Jacksonville High School – Grant Haney, a dual credit US History teacher in his ninth year with the district and who has 15 years experience in education.
The other employee categories include para-professional, auxiliary and non-teaching professional.
Any JISD staff member may nominate an individual in any of these categories and winners receive $500 each from JEF and JISD.
The para-professional category includes all secretaries office support staff, classroom aides, library and nurse aides, clerks, admin assistants and the like.
Auxiliary employees include custodians, maintenance workers, bus drivers, food service staff, transportation staff, technology services and warehouse staff.
Non-teaching professionals are administrators, counselors, diagnosticians, nurses, instructional strategists, police officers, strategists and math/reading coaches and librarians.
Winners for these groups are:
• Para-professional – Jasmine Poole, a classroom aide at Joe Wright Elementary in her first year with JISD
• Auxiliary – Lori Laney, a bus driver who has served the district for 26 years
• Non-teaching professionals – Shannon Johnson, secondary curriculum coordinator, who is in her fifth year with the district
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.