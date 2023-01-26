The Jacksonville Independent School District recognized board members and students this week.
“TASB announces that each January is board appreciation month and their theme for this year is ‘Forward Together,’” said Superintendent Brad Stewart. “It just so happens that we have a team of people who volunteer, that’s the key, they volunteer their time, and they volunteer their heart and their desire to help us lead this district forward in a very positive way.”
Stewart encouraged those present to express their appreciation to the board when they see them in the community.
“We’re very fortunate to have the school board that we do,” Stewart said. “We appreciate you guys very, very much and it’s a joy to get to work with you.”
Each trustee was given a JISD branded jacket in appreciation for their efforts on behalf of the district.
Junior high math teacher and club sponsor Spencer Wright introduced students in Math Club who recently earned an award.
“Jacksonville Middle School Math Club completed and earned the Math Council National Math Club silver and gold level awards this year,” Wright said. “Math Club is a student-run organization, completely run by the students. They decided to go for gold level this year.”
With three options to obtain the gold-level award, the students chose a service project incorporating math. Club members ran a Math Facts Game Night, with 26 students attending and practicing math facts for two hours, according to Wright.
Although the club totals approximately 30 students, 10 participated in the project and received certificates noting their award.
The high school cheerleaders were also recognized at the board meeting, having placed seventh in national competition.
“We just wanted to present a group of girls that work hard, not only for themselves, but through the organizations at our school, as well as our community as a whole,” Varsity Cheer Coach Demi Dotson said.
Two teams of cheerleaders had competed NCA High School Nationals, with both groups placing in the top ten.
“We took a game performance team, which comprised of 16 girls, and we took our game day team that placed fifth at state the week before. Our game performance team ended up placing seventh in the nation, which is huge,” Dotson said. “Our game day team competed in a category of 40 teams and ended up eighth in the nation, so that’s also huge.”
Stewart acknowledged the cheerleaders as athletes and voiced his appreciation for their hard work.
The campus attendance winner was announced for the month of December. Nichols Intermediate had the best attendance, followed by the high school and East Side Elementary.
Information regarding the Texas Academic Performance Reports was presented by Lisa Cox, Associate Superintendent of Curriculum & Instruction. She explained the various portions of the report and stated the full report was online and available in hard copy at the Administration Building and the Jacksonville Public Library.
The board adopted an order to call for a trustee election May 6, 2023, and approved a joint election agreement with the city of Jacksonville. Place 3 and Place 4 will be placed on the ballot. These positions are currently held by Jill Penna dn Dean Dublin, respectively.
Election information is available on the district website, jisd.org, by clicking on “About Us” and then choosing the Board Elections 2023 tab.
Other items approved by trustees includes:
• Annual review of JISD investment policy;
• An interlocal agreement with Region 10 ESC for the Child Nutrition Multi-Region Purchaseing Cooperative Program for the 2023-2024 school year; and
• The consent agenda, including a donation of $1,122.81 from First Methodist Church for student books at West Side Elementary.
Date changes for meetings scheduled in March and June through August were approved. The board will meet March 27, June 26, July 31 and August 29.
Regularly scheduled meetings of the JISD school board are conducted at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of the month at the Administration Building, 800 College Ave.
