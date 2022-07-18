The Jacksonville Independent School District is hosting an active shooter training course this week at Joe Wright Elementary School, 1055 N. Pineda. Jacksonville ISD police, along with law enforcement officers from the surrounding area and other school districts, have been invited to participate in the training which began Monday, July 18 and will conclude Friday, July 22.
Following the Uvalde tragedy, the State of Texas strongly urged all school district police departments to complete a refresher course in active threat response with their local partners.
The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement recognizes two courses which meet this requirement, the Active Shooter Response for School Based Law Enforcement and the Texas State University Based Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training basic course.
These are one-day courses taught by Texas Department of Public Safety instructors. Between 12 and 15 officers are expected to participate each day of training.
“We’re grateful to the DPS for their willingness to conduct the training. We look forward to continuing to enhance our partnerships,” JISD Police Chief Bill Avera said.
Due to the training being conducted during the summer break, there will be no staff or students involved.
