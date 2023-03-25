Editor’s Note: New Beginnings is our annual update on progress in the fields of business, health and education. We invite you to follow along with the news of the day in 2023 through our print and digital outlets: The printed edition of the Jacksonville Progress, our homepage at www.jacksonvilleprogress.com and our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JacksonvilleProgress.
The Jacksonville Independent School District implemented the Optional Flexible School Day Program to reach students who might otherwise not be able to complete high school.
Students at risk of dropping out are allowed to participate in the flex-time program, which requires an attendance of only four hours a day to meet the state average daily attendance requirement. Students may attend between 7:45 a.m. and 6 p.m., depending on the student’s individual schedule, according to information presented to school trustees in November.
Since January of this year, OFSDP has been utilized at the Compass Center, in addition to the Empowerment, or credit recovery, program that has been ongoing for years. Students will be enrolled in either the Empowerment program of OFSDP, whichever is determined to best fit the individual situation and needs of the student, according to Compass Center Principal Erica Gresham.
“We weigh every kid to see what the options are,” Gresham said. “We have to look at each kid and see what program suits their needs best. Usually, it the circumstances. We look at the circumstances that they’re dealing with.”
There are three students participating in this initial semester of the flex-time program. One is a single parent and two are students who work to help financially support their families.
“These kids have very infrequently missed since we have moved to that program. Since moving from the high school to enrolling over here in [OFSDP], we have not had the same attendance issues, so it has helped,” Gresham said.
Attendance is a large factor in determining if a student is eligible for participation in OFSDP. Students in OFSDP are able to complete the same amount of credit requirements, despite the shorter time requirement for attendance. The coursework is completed through an online program called Ingenuity.
“They can come to school their four hours, and as long as they attend every day, they are able to work on that work at home at nighttime, because it’s on the computer,” Gresham said. “While they’re at school we have four teachers, for all subjects – they’re core subjects, that can help them with that work. They’re able to complete their work in a quicker manner because the do have that option to get online at nighttime.”
Attendance, especially since COVID, has been an issue for many students, according to Gresham.
“Attendance has been more difficult, so there are kids that struggle with that. Providing an option for kids that might have some attendance issues, it’s something that we needed to do,” she said.
The current students have had very few attendance issues since joining the program and have recently made a college visit to Tyler Junior College.
Before JISD could begin the program, school officials had to submit an extensive amount of information in an application packet to the Texas Education Agency.
“We were actually lucky to have another district help with our application,” Gresham said.
The information must also be presented at two school board meetings prior to submitting it to TEA. At the November meeting of the JISD school board, program details were presented to trustees, with notice that the school intended to submit an application for OFSDP. At the December meeting, approval of the application was granted.
“We submitted our application to TEA and got approval over the Christmas break,” Gresham said.
The program began in January with the start of the spring semester.
TEA does require annual applications to continue the program and Gresham said the district will be renewing its application.
“[OFSDP’s] beneficial because it helps us provide one more option for kids that need it,” Gresham said. “They can come to school for a few hours and get a diploma. Being able to come in, even if its for the short time, provides them an opportunity to get an education.”
