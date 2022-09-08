The Jacksonville Independent School District issued a statement Wednesday evening, Sept. 7, regarding a comment made at one of the schools earlier in the day that indicated a possible threat.
“Administrators are aware of information circulating about a statement made on the Jacksonville Middle School campus today. JISD threat assessment protocols were implemented, and it was determined there is no credible threat associated with the statement,” read the district’s statement.
“We will continue to investigate these matters and take appropriate action. As always, the safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority.”
No details were provided regarding the statement made on the middle school campus or the possible threat it implied.
