Five officials from Jacksonville attended a school safety forum, including Superintendent Brad Stewart, Associate Superintendents Lisa Cox and Sara Gill, Communications Director Grace Traylor and JISD Police Chief Bill Avera, who served on a panel during the event. The forum, hosted by State Representative Cody Harris and Palestine Superintendent Jason Marshall, was Wednesday, July 13, at Palestine High School.
“It was good to be in the room with all the players,” Avera said. “It was very humbling to have them come to East Texas. Our hats are really off to Rep. Harris for putting that program together, because sometimes we get forgotten out in the hinterlands.”
At the forum, Harris requested suggestions for possible future legislation regarding school safety. Avera shared his thoughts, stating his priority would be provision of additional mental health services.
“We need to have those services available to our identified students who’ve had trauma in their life. We have 39 local mental health authorities in this state and we have 254 counties. As you can imagine, not every county gets serviced,” Avera said.
He would also make adjustments to the School Marshal program, which allows the recruitment of people with previous law enforcement or military experience and others to provide security. He did not elaborate on what changes should be made.
Finally, Avera said there were many laws placed on the books following the school shooting in Sante Fe in 2018, but what was needed was funding.
“So, what we’ve discovered is we may need some tweaks [in laws], but it’s going to come down to funding, funding streams for schools to be able to fix some issues, whether it’s access control, additional perimeter fencing, whatever the major issues are that keep them from being as safe as they can,” Avera said. “It’s not that we lack the laws. We’ve got to have renewed commitment and the smaller districts that cannot afford it, have got to be given ways to bring their A game, if you will.”
Communication, specifically among agencies, was among the topics of discussion at the forum.
“That’s one of those things that you have to do continuously and we do visit regularly with our community partners, with JDP, with the fire department, with the sheriff’s department and others,” Avera said. “There are constant conversations about communications. The idea is you don’t want to be meeting your partners the day you need their help. We plan, we drill, we talk, we meet prior to so we are all on the same page.”
Avera noted the communication with community partners has been ongoing and was not in reaction to the recent school shooting in Uvalde.
Two takeaways from the forum, for Avera, were the importance for everyone to be vigilant and that people are the greatest asset in schools and they need training.
“I’d like to say that school safety is truly a shared responsibility of all stakeholders, internal, external, students, parents, faculty, staff,” Avera said. “The bottom line is, if you don’t have as your foundation safe and secure schools, if you don’t have that as your number one goal, then none of the other things that schools do make any difference. If your students don’t feel safe, if your faculty doesn’t feel safe, your community’s not convinced you can protect their kiddos, then learning and teaching is not going to occur.”
His overall view of the forum was that it was helpful to spend the time hearing the viewpoints on a lot of matters.
“I came away feeling pretty good with the situation that we’re in,” Avera said.
