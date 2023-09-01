Jacksonville Independent School District trustees adopted the proposed 2023-2024 budget and an overall tax rate of $1.0642, which is 18 cents less than last year. The adopted tax rate includes $0.6692 for maintenance and operations and $0.3950 for interest and sinking.
“We’re going to propose a tax rate that is 18.5 cents lower than last year, something we’re very proud to do, something that is a result of legislation that has recently passed,” said Chief Financial Officer Luke Ocker.
The total budget equals $62,116,174, which includes $52,381,972 in the general fund, $3,637,413 for child nutrition and $6,096,789 in debt service.
General fund expenditures include $44,482,221 (84.9%) for payroll, $3,794,278 (7.2%) for professional and contracted services, $2,264,177 (4.3%) for supplies and materials, $1,367,796 (2.6%) and $473,500 (0.9%) for capital outlay.
Revenue expected for the child nutrition fund equals $3,354,057, with anticipated expenditures of $3,637,413. The deficit of $283,356 is intentional. Ocker said the Texas Education Agency, due to the amount in the fund balance, is basically requiring the district to spend some of its savings account.
The significant items regarding the 2023-2024 budget and tax rate, according to Ocker, is that the budget is balanced, includes a 3% raise and the tax rate was reduced by 18.54 cents.
Both the budget and tax rate were adopted unanimously.
Two action items out of executive session were related to district safety. The first was the acceptance of the 2020-2023 safety and security audit. The second was the adoption of the Good Cause Exception Resolution. This resolution, according to JISD Police Chief and Emergency Manager Bill Avera, refers to the plan regarding armed security for the district.
HB3, as enacted by the 88th state legislature, is a measure relating to public school safety which requires armed personnel on every public school campus. JISD has instituted its own police force, but found it would be three officers short by the Sept. 1 deadline for having personnel in place. The approved resolution outlines the district’s plan to provide campus safety as it recruits new officers to fill the current vacancies.
Avera noted the district was in material compliance with the facility safety standards required by TEA, but the JISD Safety and Security Committee had found a couple of deficiencies.
“We will be seeking funding from the next round of SAFE grants to come into 100% compliance,” Avera said.
Other items approved by the board included:
• a budget amendment, which required the transfer of funds;
• a resolution approving the commitment of fund balances;
• the annual Region VII purchasing cooperate;
• resolution for extracurricular status of the 4-H organization and an adjunct faculty agreement with Texas A&M AgriLIfe Extension service in Cherokee County;
• and the consent agenda.
Trustees approved the change of meeting dates for the months of November and January. Due to the holidays, the meetings will be conducted Nov. 27 and Jan. 22.
The JISD board of trustees normally meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of the month at the JISD Administration Building, 800 College Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.