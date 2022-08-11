Having survived the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on local education over the past two years, the Jacksonville Independent School District is ready to THRIVE, choosing the word as the theme for the 2022-2023 school year.
Student ambassadors introduced the theme, along with meaning of each letter, during the JISD convocation Aug. 8. The letters that spell THRIVE, stand for:
• Teach to a new level
• Help whenever possible
• Refresh whenever needed
• Innovate as much as possible
• Value your impact
• Excel because it matters
Superintendent Brad Stewart addressed the teachers and staff members, recognizing the campus staff at each school and the various departments.
In relation to the year’s theme, Stewart encouraged employees to visit the district’s website and read the reasons why individuals thrive at JISD.
“First of all, if you’re new to our district, read why people in Jacksonville ISD thrive because that will let you know who and what type of team you are joining. For those of us who have been here for a while, read those statements as a reminder as to why we do what we do.”
Stewart related the reason he thrives in the district.
“From the bottom of my heart, it’s the relationships that I have with the people in this room. Those relationships will allow us to do the job, that number two, that we’ve been blessed to have an opportunity to do, which is shape the foundation that our students will need as they go into their futures which may or may not be known to them yet.”
Drawing on his past associations with the district and occasionally injecting humor, Stewart both entertained and inspired before making special announcements.
Peggy Renfro, Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce President, was named an Influential Indian. Renfro, present for the recognition, was unaware of the honor until the announcement was made.
Classroom grants for the 2022-2023, totaling $25,565 and provided through the Jacksonville Education Foundation, were also announced. Grant recipients, along with the grant purpose and sponsor, included (by campus):
Jacksonville High School
• Tiffany Hammock, JISD honor choir, Todd Burton Memorial
• Erin Reynolds/James Dorman, practicum scrubs health science, UT Health
• Emily Cullen, large scale art paper, Family First
Jacksonville Middle School
• Jaramillo/McDaniel/Linahan, classroom library-dystopia books, Sadlers
• Tiffanie McDaniel, upgrade cameras and lenses for yearbook, Jacksonville Education Foundation
• Cara Taylor, exploration and implementation/trip to NASA, Adopt-a-School
• Heather Alexander, reading corner, Jacksonville Education Foundation
Nichols Intermediate
• Yolanda Latham, student self-tracking data system, Jacksonville Education Foundation
• Miguel Pinuelas, Engineering with force and motion, Austin Bank
• Jordan Chandler and Leigh Parker, Science Club, UT Health
• April Cagle and Rhonda Parker, wind racer – gifted/talented; Oncor
• Loretta Bingham and Cynthia Haning, dyslexia – soar to new heights, Jacksonville Education Foundation
• Tina Comte and Betsy Selby, Let’s make reading fun (special education), Sadlers Marine
• Cynthia Haning, Learning A-Z for Dyslexia, Dennis and Cynthia Durrett
East Side Elementary
• Christina Gault, sensory and seating for student success, Dennis & Cynthia Durrett
• Shelley Wodarski, celebrating good character (PBIS rewards program) DeLeigh Haley/Dustin McCune
• Parker, Cagle, Pouliasis; amusement park creations (gifted/talented), Dairy Queen S. Jacksonville
• Brown/Rivers/Johnson,/Sanders/Torres; forces and motions with magnets, Oncor
Fred Douglass Elementary
• Kindergarten team, playground fun, Jacksonville Education Foundation
• Elizondo/Peck/Baca/Cauthen/McCown, flexible seating, Jacksonville Education Foundation
Joe Wright Elementary
• Tracey Wallace, Catch the Wave, Jacksonville Education Foundation
• Carmen Fiscal, fourth grade Perot Museum trip, Barry & Jana Autry
• Ana Luna, Rockalingua, Jacksonville Education Foundation
• Monica Gaskin, STEM and enrichment clubs, Austin Bank
West Side Elementary
• Lauren Carter, Finding the Magic in Math – Read Alouds, Austin Bank
• Brittni Howard/Molly Thrash, Leader in Me Club Day, Jacksonville Education Foundation
• Marcela Rodezno, Tabletop light table, Jacksonville Education Foundation
Compass Center
• Jaramillo Gresham, Technical school after graduation, Congratulations
Additional grants:
• Outdoor classroom at West Side, $1,500, Rotary Club
• Jacksonville High School Choir Program, $500, Susan Phillips
• East Side – Tristan Mayfield, Holly Fults Memorial for Classroom Use/$500, Harmel Family
“The Foundation is exceedingly blessed to have such an outpouring of generous donors and support from the community,” read a statement from JEF. “Thank you to our many partners who allow us to continue the important work of assisting Jacksonville ISD students and staff through the Jacksonville Education Foundation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.