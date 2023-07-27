The Jacksonville Independent School district announced it will be serving breakfast and lunch at no charge to all students during the 2023-2024 academic year. This action eliminates the need for free and reduced-price meal applications.
This approach reduces the burdens for both families and school administrators while ensuring students receive nutritious meals, according to a district statement.
The district is able to provide the free meals by operating the Community Eligibility Program under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.
Students will be able to purchase additional a la carte food and beverage items.
For additional information, contact Clayton M. Carter, JISD Director of Food Services, by email, clayton.carter@jisd.org or phone, 903-589-3587.
