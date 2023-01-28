Kaylee Webb, a Jacksonville High School senior, will get to experience something very few will. She will participate in two graduations from two separate institutions in the same week.
This accomplished young woman will walk the stage at Jacksonville College Saturday, May 13. She’ll receive her high school diploma at the Jacksonville High School graduation Friday, May 19.
Fitting in approximately 60 credit hours during high school in order to complete her associate degree wasn’t easy, according to Webb. With the credit hours she obtained during her junior year and over the summer, the five courses she completed this fall and an additional four classes during the spring semester; Webb will complete her associate degree.
Webb gives part of the credit for her academic success to others.
“I think the dual credit teachers had a big part to do with it,” she said. “They just really pushed me.”
Her academic accomplishments didn’t come without sacrifice. A Cherokee Charmer her junior year, Webb says she had to forego participation this year in order to complete the necessary coursework for her degree.
“I did Charmers last year but I decided to do this and Charmers would take up so much of my time,” Webb said.
She did admit knee issues also played a part in the decision.
Her academic achievement is no surprise to her family and friends as Webb’s drive appears to be part of her nature.
“Even in elementary school, I was in GT (gifted and talented) because I would get really bored with school work and finish it super quick,” Webb said. “They started giving me extra work just to keep me busy and I loved it.”
She does admit to not working very hard in junior high but says she got back on track after being told her GP A began in high school and she’d need to get it together. Webb certainly rose to the challenge.
Having two older siblings, one might think she felt compelled to live up to them. Webb says it is actually the opposite for her. Although she admits her brother and sister have good jobs, she says neither of them attended college.
“I want to get a degree and be stable and do something I enjoy,” Webb said.
Following her graduations, Webb plans to attend Texas Christian University as a computer science major. In what may come as a surprise for one so academically minded, she hopes to use her degree to program video games.
Despite her own accomplishment, Webb said she would only recommend pursuit of an associate degree while in high school to those who had made such their own personal goal and were dedicated to it.
“At first is was super stressful,” Webb said of her own journey.
She said the school worked with her on her schedule and she was given time to work on her dual credit and college courses, which helped. Webb says the college classes are more challenging.
“They’re a lot harder. Grading is very strict and you have to study. For high school, I don’t find myself studying that often. But, for college, I have to sit down for some hours and study and study for big tests,” she said.
For those who plan to attend college, Webb does recommend taking dual credit classes as she believes doing so will prepare students for transferring to college.
“It’s definitely harder, so it gets you ready for taking classes more seriously and taking deadlines more seriously. It’s as close as you get to a college class in high school.”
Despite the long hours and sacrifices made, Webb said she would do it all over again in the exact same way. She finds it strange, however, that she’ll be participating in her college graduation prior to the one at high school.
“It seems really weird, especially knowing that I’ll be going to TCU as a junior. That’s scary, too,” Webb said. “The juniors will know what they’re doing, but I wouldn’t. The freshman are new like me, but I’m not going to have any of their classes.”
While looking forward to graduating with her peers, Webb is more excited about graduating Jacksonville College.
“From what I’ve heard, only one other person in Jacksonville has done it,” she said, “so I think it’s a big deal.”
Webb, the daughter of Katrina and Roger Webb, will earn an Associate Degree in Science.
