Name: Samuel
Age: About one-year-old
Breed: Mixed breed
About: Samuel has been neutered and is up-to-date on vaccinations.
Can meet up: Jacksonville Animal Shelter, 208 E. Tena Street
Time: Between 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, or by appointment on Saturday.
Reminder: Adoptable pets can be viewed on the city’s website at jacksonvilletx.org/797/View-Adoptable-Pets, or by clicking the Animal Services link on the homepage at jacksonvilletx.org.
Can’t adopt immediately? Please consider a donation to the Jacksonville Animal Shelter, which is in need of items such as puppy pads, dog/puppy food (Pedigree brand only), dog toys (not stuffed), cat/kitten food (any brand) and cat litter (any brand). For more information, contact the Jacksonville Animal Shelter by calling 903-586-7387.
