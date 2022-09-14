Name: Anna
Age: Two years old
Breed: Mixed
About: Anna loves to run and play. She has been at the shelter since April, longer than any other dog.
Can meet up: Jacksonville Animal Shelter, 208 E. Tena Street
Time: Between 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, or by appointment on Saturday.
Can’t adopt immediately? Please consider a donation to the Jacksonville Animal Shelter, which is in need of items such as puppy pads, dog/puppy food (Pedigree brand only), dog toys (not stuffed), cat/kitten food (any brand) and cat litter (any brand). For more information, contact the Jacksonville Animal Shelter by calling 903-586-7387.
