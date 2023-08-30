Tucker.jpg

Tucker

 Courtesy photo

Name: Tucker

Age: About one year old

Breed: Large, chocolate and tan bulldog mix

About: Tucker is a male with high energy who loves to play. He needs a home with no other pets. He is neutered and is current on vaccines.

Can meet up: Jacksonville Animal Shelter, 208 E. Tena Street

Time: Between 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, or by appointment on Saturday.

Reminder: Adoptable pets can be viewed on the city’s website at jacksonvilletx.org/797/View-Adoptable-Pets, or by clicking the Animal Services link on the homepage at jacksonvilletx.org.

Can’t adopt immediately? Please consider a donation to the Jacksonville Animal Shelter, which is in need of items such as puppy pads, dog/puppy food (Pedigree brand only), dog toys (not stuffed), cat/kitten food (any brand) and cat litter (any brand). For more information, contact the Jacksonville Animal Shelter by calling 903-586-7387.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you