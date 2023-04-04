Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southerly winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Arkansas, north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&