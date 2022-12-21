One man is dead following a shooting in Jacksonville at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.
The Jacksonville Police Department received multiple calls of gunshots being fired about 4:58 p.m., according to a statement. The incident occurred in the area of Wilkens and Border Streets, accordiing to officials.
After arrival on scene, officers discovering a single black male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Law enforcement has not yet released the name of the victim, due to the nature of the crime.
Jacksonville police, along with other law enforcement agencies, are working to identify and arrest the shooter. The Texas Rangers and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Special Investigative Unit are assisting with this investigation.
Anyone with information related the shooting is urged to contact JPD at 903-586-2546.
