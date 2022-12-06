The city of Jacksonville, having unearthed the time capsule buried in 1972, will be burying a new time capsule, to be opened in 2072 during the city’s bicentennial celebration.
The burial ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. in Hazel Tilton Park, where the 1972 time capsule had been buried.
The Sesquicentennial Committee, in collaboration with city officials, have gathered items for inclusion in the latest time capsule. Sam Hopkins, a member of the committee, reports that numerous items related to this year’s 150th anniversary celebration are to be included. Additionally, he said the Recollections of Jacksonville, personal memoirs of longtime Jacksonville residents published in the Tuesday editions of the Progress throughout the year, have been gathered into a book which will also be placed in the time capsule.
The paperback book will be made available for purchase at Saturday’s ceremony at the cost of $15 each. Following Saturday’s event, the book will be available at the Vanishing Texana Museum, 302 S. Bolton. They are also available online through Amazon and Barns & Noble for $20 each. Proceeds from the book will benefit the museum.
The full list of items sealed into the 2072 time capsule will be announced at Saturday’s ceremony.
Eight elementary children have been chosen to assist, students the committee hopes will be able to return in 50 year to help unearth it.
The time capsule buried in 1972 was unearthed on May 11 of this year, as one of the city’s sesquicentennial events. Many items from the centennial celebration were included, as well as letters from people in various leadership positions to their counterparts of today. Jacksonville Daily Progress’s special sesquicentennial edition and a copy of the Jacksonville High School’s Drumbeat were both included. Other items were a KEBE Radio station broadcast tape recording box from May 11, 1972; a variety of certificates and a June 1971 phone book. For a list of items with pictures, visit jacksonvilletx.org/712/1972-Time-Capsule, or view them at the Vanishing Texana Museum.
