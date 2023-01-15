A parade and program to celebrate Dr Martin Luther King, Jr. will take place in Jacksonville Monday, Jan. 16, to honor the civil rights leader.
The parade will begin at 11:30 a.m., starting at the Jacksonville Public Library. Anyone who wishes to participate is welcome and asked to arrive by 11:15 a.m. for line up.
The parade will travel along Commerce St., turning north on Main Street and will end at the Sweet Union Baptist Church, 302 N. Main.
Sweet Union will host a special program honoring Dr. King at noon. The public is invited.
The program will begin with a welcome, scripture and prayer. Latitia Horace is the scheduled guest speaker. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech will be recited, as will portions of other King speeches.
A praise dance will be performed by members of Ambassadors for Christ and Kevin Dansby, pastor at Seminary Heights Church of Christ, will speak.
A meal will be offered following the program.
