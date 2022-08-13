The Jacksonville city council has approved the issuance of two series of Certificates of Obligation to finance two separate infrastructure projects. These certificates, in the amounts of $5.919 million and $4.630 million, will fund a sewer project and street repair projects respectively.
The sewer project consists of replacing almost 2 miles of existing 18-inch sewer line with up to 24-inch pipe, generally extending from South Bolton Street near Tena, east toward the wastewater treatment plant.
“I’m excited to get to this step in this project. It’s been on our agenda on several occasions, first in April of 2022 when council sought assistance from the Texas Water Development Board for this project, again in June of 2022 when we issued notice of intent to take the action that we are going to take this evening,” City Manager James Hubbard said. “This will address some known deficiencies in the city’s sanitary/sewer system and we’re excited to have the opportunity to get this on the docket.”
The project, which also includes a new lift station on Lakeshore Drive, is anticipated to take a year to two years to complete. This work is expected to mitigate flooding issues in the area of S. Bolton and Sunnydale.
“This is going to be one of the largest reinvestments in the sanitary/sewer system in quite some time,” Hubbard said.
In a related matter, council approved a contract with Stokes and Associates to perform engineering services for the sanitary/sewer line and lift station.
“One thing that’s, I think, really worth noting is that we will have resident project representation included in this project. What that means is that we will have on-site, everyday, up to 24 hours a week, of basically an engineer or construction inspector making sure that the integrity of the improvements is good,” Hubbard said. “We’re a lean staff, so it’s nice to have that extra set of eyes and the funding for that baked into this issuance, so that we can make sure this is a quality project for the community.”
The second set of certificates of obligation will fund improvements in city streets. Hubbard noted the city had partnered with an engineering firm which assigned a pavement index rating to every street in town. This effort gives the city important data regarding the condition of each road so that the proper type of repair can be conducted.
Three public hearings were conducted in relation to individually requested zone changes. There was no opposition to any of the zoning requests. The council approved each of the changes including:
• From K-Industrial District to P-Planned Development for 101 S. Bonner St., Saddlers;
• From K-Industrial District to A-Single Family for approximately 3.276 acres on the southwest side of Zimmerman St. between Bonner and Larissa Streets; and
• From B-One and Two Family to G-Commercial for approximately 0.6246 acre on Howard St. off S. Jackson behind the Mattress Depot to allow a Tidal Wave car wash.
An ordinance calling for a Nov. 8 Charter amendment election and a proposition for a venue tax was passed. A charter review committee was formed Dec. 8, 2020. After numerous meetings, the committee met with the city attorney and city council members to present their recommended changes. The ballot will feature 22 charter amendments, many of which are to bring the charter into line with state law, according to Hubbard.
“We will be issuing voter information booklets well in advance,” he said.
The venue tax, if approved, would increase the hotel occupancy tax by 2%. It is estimated the 2% increase would generate approximately $100,000 annually. This additional revenue would be used to operate of the civic/event center.
Other items approved by the city council included:
• A contract and joint election agreement with Cherokee County Elections Office to conduct the Nov. 2022 charter and referendum elections;
• A proposed tax rate of 0.68162, setting a date for public hearing at 6 p.m. Sept. 13 for the proposed tax rate and budget;
• Cherokee County Appraisal District budget;
• Setting Sept. 13 as the date for public hearings on the proposed annexations of the landfill, located at 440 Heath Lane; the golf course; the event center at the golf course and JEDCO owned property south of Loop 456 and Hwy 69;
• A ten-foot utility easement across the southern end of Lots 1-7, Blocked “D” Lake Shore Subdivision, Lake Jacksonville; and
• The consent agenda.
JW’s BBQ was recognized as Employer of the Month by Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation President Shane Pace. Mayor Randy Gorham presented a Certification of Investment Policy, earned by the city’s finance department, one of only 23 recipients in the state this year.
The Jacksonville city council regularly meets at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at city hall, 315 S. Ragsdale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.