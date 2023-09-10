The city of Jacksonville will host public hearings for the proposed 2023-2024 budget and tax rate at the Sept. 12 meeting of the city council.
The city proposes a tax rate of $0.63799 per $100 valuation, which includes $0.48688 for maintenance and operations and $0.15111 for interest and sinking. The proposed rate is the highest the city can adopt without voter approval.
Although the proposed tax rate is 4.266 cents lower than the current year, if adopted, the average homeowner’s tax bill will increase by $36.82 for the year, or $3.07 a month.
City Manager James Hubbard reminded residents that if they sign up for paperless billing and automatic bank drafts, they could save $3 a month on their water bills.
The proposed budget for 2023-2024 anticipates revenues of $30.1 million and expenditures of $44.4 million.
Grant money received in the current year will be carried over and spent in the upcoming fiscal year to make up the difference.
In an effort to improve services, the city proposes to create several new positions including:
Full-time:
• Parks and recreation director
• Two patrol officers
• A civilian code enforcement officer
• An accountant
Part-time:
• An animal shelter employee
• Three lifeguards
Other highlighted budget expenses include:
• $5.3 million to resurface and rebuild streets throughout the city
• $192,000 for demolition of vacant, dilapidated buildings
• $400,865 for remodeling Fire Station #2
• $100,000 for the library facade
• $100,000 for cemetery tree removal, with replacement to come
• $80,000 for a roof on the former city hall
• $50,000 for a backup generator for city hall
To view the proposed budget, tax information and certified home values, visit the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org and type in 2023 proposed budget into the search box, or go directly to jacksonvilletx.org/DocumentCenter/View/4184/FY-2023-2024-Proposed-Budget-08292023?bidId=.
