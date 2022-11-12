The Jacksonville city council voted to authorize City Manager James Hubbard to serve as negotiator for the purchase of a property located at 214 E. Rusk Street. The building, owned by Oncor, is currently vacant and has been for some time.
“It’s a fairly large building, and vacancy is not consistent with what we want our downtown to look like,” Hubbard said.
“Once we own it, we may do some minor exterior clean up so it looks nicer for the community and then assess how it should be best used in the future.”
Hubbard, who had been in talks with Oncor since he served as President of the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation, said they were willing to sell at a good price, so the council decided to move forward. They may, at a future date, partner with JEDCO to locate an end user.
A requested zone change at 1020 Willow Creek Drive was approved. The current zoning of G-Commercial and B-One and Two Family, will be altered to H-Central Business District. It had been mistakenly noted on the agenda and in the newspaper notice as a request for J-Wholesale, Warehouse and Manufacturing.
The proposed change received unanimous support from the planning and zoning commission, with one member not present.
“We did, prior to clarifying the applicant’s request was H-Central Business, receive written opposition of more than 20% of he surrounding property owners within 200 feet of the subject property. That would require a super majority vote of the city council, or four-fifths of the body, to vote and approve this rezoning request,” Hubbard said.
The intention is to create climate-controlled self storage units in an existing building, according to the applicant, while keeping the current tenant, Concentrix.
Stephanie Williams addressed the council during the public hearing, stating she was the homeowner who had organized the petition against the zoning change.
“We have since learned the intent of the buyer and are very pleased with his plans and we are behind the H-zone and what he plans to do with that facility,” she said.
Council also awarded a bid for piping and materials for the Canada and Kirkwood Street sewer improvement project to Apsco Supply, Inc. and accepting a bid of $200,000 for Lot 6 Blk. D in the South Shore Subdivision.
Before council approved the consent agenda, City Manager James Hubbard noted the final item was added after the agenda workshop. The item called for declaring various items in the old central fire station as surplus and placing them up for auction.
“Council had previously approved demolishing the fire station, but there are some items of value in there that we’d like to place on [govdeals.com], i.e. the roll-up doors, some of the central air conditioning components, potentially a bay heater, just to recoup some of those costs prior to demolition,” Hubbard said.
The consent agenda also included minutes of previous meetings, the certified tax roll and the employee holiday calendar for 2023.
Council members heard from three officers of the Jacksonville Chapter of FCCLA (Family, Career, Community Leaders of America). Presenters included Kaden Franklin, Region 3 Vice President of Competition and Jacksonville Chapter President; Sheila Gonzalez, Chapter Vice President; and Cecilia Sanchez, Chapter Secretary.
The three stated they for joining the student led organization to improve their leadership skills and public speaking ability.
Addressing how the community benefits from FCCLA, the trio stated members had participated in the community wide trash pick-up in May 2022, paint pumpkins for nursing homes on an annual basis, partnered with HOPE during the downtown Trunk or Treats event and hosted a Family Fun Night Oct. 27.
Kathleen Stanfill, of Congratulations! Awards, received the Business of the Month award from Shane Pace, President of Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation.
“We want to recognize you and thank you for everything you did with the sesquicentennial, the 150th celebration, everything you do day in and day out for Jacksonville,” Pace said. “You really are a true asset to our community.”
Jacksonville city council meetings are regularly scheduled for 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month and are held at City Hall, 315 S. Ragsdale.
