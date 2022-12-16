An individual has died after being struck by a vehicle in Jacksonville on Friday, Dec. 16.
The Jacksonville police and fire departments were dispatched to a traffic accident in the 900 block of S. Bolton involving a person in the roadway, according to a statement from the Jacksonville Police Department.
The preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle pulled off the side of the road. The driver then exited the vehicle, stepped into the street and appeared to be “looking for something lying in the road.” According to officials, a vehicle traveling north struck the pedestrian, but immediately stopped and remained on scene.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the individual was reported as cooperative and having “no indication of impairment.”
The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of relatives.
