Jacksonville Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a traffic accident occurring in the 2300 block of E. Rusk St./US 79 at 10:13 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10. The two-vehicle wreck resulted in a single fatality.
The on-scene preliminary investigation indicates a 2013 Dodge pickup was traveling eastbound on E. Rusk St, towing a trailer loaded with a pickup. In a statement released by the Jacksonville Police Department, the driver stated the trailer began swaying, eventually becoming uncontrollable. The vehicle then entered the westbound lane.
A 2014 Nissan Altima, traveling west, collided with the towed trailer, killing the 84-year-old male driver, who was pronounced at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was not injured, nor was the driver of the pickup.
The identities of those involved are being withheld pending family notification.
The crash remains under investigation.
