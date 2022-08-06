Super 1 Foods hosted a grand opening event Aug. 3, with hundreds shopping in the newly opened store.
In a nearly 30-minute ceremony prior to the ribbon-cutting, numerous people were recognized for their contribution to building the new store and getting it operational. Super 1 Foods District Manager Greg Robinson introduced several Jacksonville community leaders and invited them to speak.
“Make no mistake, a grocery store like this plays in the quality of life in Jacksonville,” City Manager James Hubbard said. “We want our citizens to be able to find what they need and want in their own backyard. It saves them travel time. It gives them more family time and, again, it just increases their quality of life.”
Mayor Randy Gorham was also present to offer comments on the grand opening.
“For many years the citizens of Jacksonville have dreamed about a great grocery store here in town,” Gorham said. “Thanks to the Brookshire Grocery Company, that dream has come to fruition. And we didn’t get just any grocery store, we got one of the top-tiered stores, recognized in the grocery business in the south.”
During the program, Store Director Chris Belt addressed those gathered before introducing his department heads.
“What I want Super 1 Foods in Jacksonville to be known for is our customer service, Store Director Chris Belt said. My promise to y’all today is, we will have the best customer service in Jacksonville, Texas. Our mission is to deliver an exceptional customer experience in our stores.”
The final speaker was Chairman and CEO Brad Brookshire.
“We’re very excited to be here today, the opening of Super 1 in Jacksonville, Texas. It’s been a long time coming and we’re so excited to be in the tomato capital of the world,” Brookshire said.
As a gesture of the store’s commitment to the community, Brookshire presented a check for $5,000 each to the Jacksonville Fire Department and Jacksonville Police Department. After the presentation, everyone was invited to join in the ribbon-cutting photo.
Following the ribbon-cutting, a crowd of people flooded the store, joining those already shopping inside. At the store’s entrance, you will find the CC’s Coffee bar which offers lattes, hot coffees, cold coffees, smoothies and teas. The produce department includes locally grown foods such as tomatoes and squash.
The market department features a 16-foot fresh meat and seafood base with items such as shrimp, scallops, fillets, tilapia on one half and marinated meats and kabobs on the other.
“We’re also going to do fresh made sausage here in house, which is something pretty special and it’s really good,” Belt said. “Our meat department is one of the best. We cut our meat fresh every single day. We grind meat every single day. If you want to come in in the afternoon and my butcher’s here and you want an inch-and-a-half ribeye, then we’re going to cut it for you.”
Even hours after the ceremony, people were waiting up to an hour in line to check out.
Kayla Martin, a shopper in line with two small children, said she’d been looking forward to the opening of the Super 1 Foods.
“We love Super 1,” she said.
Being from Rusk, the Jacksonville location will be more convenient than Bullard or Tyler, where she would normally go to shop. Martin said she was impressed with the employees and their kindness.
Store employees did their best to provide the customer service discussed in the morning’s ceremony. Each checkout lane had two employees, one to scan items and another to sack. Additional workers were returning frozen items, particularly ice cream, and bringing fresh items from the coolers as shoppers neared the checkout lanes. Another offered granola bars to customers as they waited in lines.
“The turnout here has been absolutely phenomenal,” Belt said. “We couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.