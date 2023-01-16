Each January is designated as School Board Recognition Month by the Texas Association of School Boards, which has chosen “Forward, Together” as the 2023 theme.
“As Texas public schools continue to deal with the challenges of the past few years, school boards will lead the way. However, schools and communities succeed when everyone works together for a brighter future — parents, teachers, students and school leadership,” reads a statement by TASB.
The governor of Texas annually proclaims January as School Board Recognition Month, as well.
“School boards play a vital role in our efforts to improve education in the Lone Star State. Across Texas, dedicated school boards work with parents, educators, and community members to create successful learning environments,” reads a portion of the 2023 proclamation. “While school districts will always face new challenges as they serve the needs of students, Texans can count on their school board members, along with other dedicated school officials, to weather these trials, create opportunities to discuss important issues, develop innovative solutions, and empower educators while remaining focused on their students’ futures.”
During the regular monthly meetings of their respective school boards, held Jan. 9, the Rusk and Troup Independent School Districts recognized their trustees.
The Rusk ISD trustees received baskets filled with edible goodies and gift bags filled with a variety of meats.
RISD Superintendent Grey Burton announced during the board meeting that bricks had been purchased in honor of each trustee to go into the walkway near the auditorium. The bricks will be engraved with the name of the board member, the year they began service as a trustee, and eventually with the year their service is completed.
Rusk ISD board members include Jake Ocker, Montie Sunday, Oliver Sturns, Martin Pepin, Teresa Phifer, Tracy Session, and Nathan Acker.
The students at each campus within Troup ISD made cards and gifts for school board members. The floral design classes made fresh flower arrangements, while the culinary arts students baked and decorated cookies. Art and elementary students decorated posters and hand-made cards.
During the board meeting, Superintendent Tammy Jones expressed gratitude for the dedication and service of each member.
Board members include
Board member Dr. Gene Whitsell was not present and it was later reported that Whitsell died that evening.
The Jacksonville Independent School District is set to honor its board members at the monthly meeting set for Jan. 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.