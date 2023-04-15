Get your non-profit organization and church events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Tuesday, April 18
The local chapter of TRTA, Cherokee County Retired School Personnel, will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, which is the third Tuesday of the month, for their monthly meeting in the Commons at First Methodist Church in Jacksonville. The meeting will include a memorial service in recognition of those members who have passed away this last year. Members are reminded that dues for 2023-24 year are now being accepted. Also, please bring your information for submission to your Texas legislators. Guests are welcome. For further information, send email to Lyn@L.Ousley.Name or call Sheron at 903-321-0082.
Wednesday, April 19
Republic Services is hosting a Customer Appreciation Day event from 11 a.m .until 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 at the Royal Oaks Landfill, 440 Heath Lane, in Jacksonville. The public is invited to come “talk trash” and enjoy a grilled hamburgers or hotlink. Landfill tours will also be provided for those interested. For more information, call 903-586-1449.
Thursday, April 27
Country Place Senior Living of Jacksonville, 2121 E. Rusk, invites the public to their Classic Summer Celebration from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday, April 27. The event will feature hamburgers, hot dogs, live entertainment, door prizes and a display of classic cars. Tours of the residence will also be offered, giving visitors a look at the private suites, dining room and more.
Saturday, April 29
Seminary Heights Church of Christ will host their first annul Spring Bling, with pop-up shops and food vendors, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m Saturday, April 29. A free gospel concert will be provided and is open to the public. Seminary Heights is locates at 1208 Arnold Street in Jacksonville. For more information about Seminary Heights, visit seminaryheights.org or find the church on Facebook.
Thursday, May 4
The Jacksonville Ministerial Alliance invites the public to participate in their observance of National Day of Prayer at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at St John’s Global Methodist Church, 2020 Beaumont St., in Jacksonville. Ministers from local churches will be in attendance to pray over city leaders and business representatives and others within the community. The Alliance invites city council, city manager and department heads to attend, along with representatives of schools, hospitals, chamber of commerce and the business community to come together. The purpose of the event is to show unity, love and compassion for neighbors. For more information about the National Day of Prayer observance, send email to dalejamerson1@gmail.com or call 903-571-9279.
ONGOING
A city-wide prayer gathering is being hosted at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Hwy 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St. Believers of all denominations are invited to join together to seek God’s face and his purpose.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
FREE Veterans meals are served on the 2nd Wednesday of each month at noon at Angelina House, 211 Philip Street, Jacksonville. A guest speaker will entertain, inform and support us briefly prior to a delicious meal. Come and bring a guest with you and enjoy fellowship with your fellow veterans. For more information, Contact Ron Seeton at 903-721-7292 or ronseeton@aol.com.
REMEMBER OR HONOR THE VETERANS IN YOUR LIFE. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. The cost is $50 per brick. To order, contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
