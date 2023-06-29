July Fourth fireworks donations continue as Jersey Mike’s contributes $500 to the Lake Jacksonville Association for the upcoming fireworks display over the lake.
The annual fireworks show is set for approximately 9:15 p.m., Tuesday, July 4.
Donations can be made to Lake Jacksonville Association, P. O. Box 33, Jacksonville, TX 75766, or by following the ‘donate online’ link provided on the organization’s website, lakejacksonville.org.
