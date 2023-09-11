The Jacksonville High School Audio/Video Production Class has been named one of the Top 10 finalists in the Dave Campbell's Texan Live Student Multimedia Award contest.
During the fall, Dave Campbell social media sites will highlight the Top 10 programs and will conduct online voting in November to determine the top spot. The winner will be presented at the State playoff game and will receive $2,500 for their school’s program.
There are currently 140 students enrolled in the Audio/Visual Production classes at JHS. The program serves students at every high school grade level with the following courses available: Principles of Audio/Video Production, A/V Production I, and A/V Production II, as well as Game Programming and Design.
All the A/V students are eligible to volunteer to work at events, according to Lee Traylor, who heads the JHS A/V department.
“On average, we have 20 students working at events. Students run cameras, direct, run graphics, instant replays, etc.” he stated. “We produce in-stadium video and livestream broadcast for events of all levels that occur in our stadium.”
Those events include all levels of football and all levels of both girls and boys soccer.
The A/V students also produce livestreams for varsity boys basketball and other school events, such as graduation.
“Given how prevalent technology is today, having A/V production experience and ability helps a candidate stand out against those that do not,” Traylor stated. “Especially for our students that volunteer for live video production, the opportunity to gain real-world experience in a fast-paced environment is incredibly valuable.”
Students who reach the third year of A/V Production at JHS are offered the opportunity to take Adobe Certified Professional exam, an industry-level certification that further helps them stand out to potential employers.
“In all aspects of our program, both in the classroom and in the field, we strive to establish a positive, business-like environment to further prepare our students for careers after high school. In many cases, we work with our students as co-workers to solve problems for our productions,” Traylor said. “In my opinion, modeling how to be a good co-worker through mutual respect is one of the most important lessons we teach.
“I'm incredibly thankful to work with two A/V teachers at JHS, Rhonda Norman-Jones and Swanson Traylor, who share the goal of preparing students to be successful coworkers, bosses and leaders after graduation.”
